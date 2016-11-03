Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 GN Store Nord A/S:
* GN Hearing confirms its financial guidance for 2016 - organic growth around 6 pct and EBITA before transaction related costs related to Audigy and Otometrics of around 1.10 billion Danish crowns
* GN Audio confirms its financial guidance for 2016 of an organic growth of 7-10 pct and EBITA of around 590 million crowns
* Q3 revenue 2.12 billion crowns (Reuters poll 2.07 billion crowns)
* Q3 EBITA 357 million crowns (Reuters poll 367 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)