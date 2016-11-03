Nov 3 GN Store Nord A/S:

* GN Hearing confirms its financial guidance for 2016 - organic growth around 6 pct and EBITA before transaction related costs related to Audigy and Otometrics of around 1.10 billion Danish crowns

* GN Audio confirms its financial guidance for 2016 of an organic growth of 7-10 pct and EBITA of around 590 million crowns

* Q3 revenue 2.12 billion crowns (Reuters poll 2.07 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITA 357 million crowns (Reuters poll 367 million crowns) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)