BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Biotest AG :
* Biotest will offer recombinant factor VIII from 2017
* Cooperation with Octapharma for German-speaking markets
* Fourth-generation recombinant human factor VIII preparation from a human cell line
* The product is indicated for the treatment and prevention of bleeding episodes in children and adults with haemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: