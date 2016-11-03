Nov 3 Biotest AG :

* Biotest will offer recombinant factor VIII from 2017

* Cooperation with Octapharma for German-speaking markets

* Fourth-generation recombinant human factor VIII preparation from a human cell line

* The product is indicated for the treatment and prevention of bleeding episodes in children and adults with haemophilia A (congenital factor VIII deficiency)