Nov 3 Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd :

* Says that financial statements for year ended June 30, 2016 shall be published on or before Dec. 31, 2016

* Says this is due the turbulent buisness environment faced by the co including defending a winding up petition Source: j.mp/2eX3W3x Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)