UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Apetit Oyj :
* Q3 consolidated net sales 91.9 million euros ($102.17 million) versus 75.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 operational EBIT 1.4 million euros versus 1.8 million euros year ago
* Repeats profit guidance amended on Oct. 19, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources