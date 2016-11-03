Nov 3 Verisec AB :

* Carries out private placement to secure capital to invest in new ID-service

* To issue 403,000 shares at 85 Swedish crowns per share

* Issue will generate proceeds of 34.3 million Swedish crowns ($3.85 million)