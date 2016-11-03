Nov 3 Capman Oyj :
* Offers to acquire Norvestia Oyj
* Expects arrangement to generate cost and financing
synergies exceeding 3 million euros ($3.3 million) per annum.
* Norvestia's Board of Directors recommends that Norvestia's
shareholders accept exchange offer
* Norvestia's board of directors proposes to Norvestia's EGM
that an extraordinary dividend of 3.35 euros per share be paid
before consummation of exchange offer
* Total value of exchange offer, taking into account
extraordinary dividend, is in total about 117.9 million euros
* Total value of exchange offer is in total about 116.6
million euros based on volume-weighted average share price
* Offers six new shares of company for each Norvestia's
share
