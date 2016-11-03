Nov 3 Cenit AG :

* During first nine months, Cenit Group generated sales revenues of 90.319 million euros ($100.39 million) (prior year: 89.424 million euros/1.0 percent)

* During first nine months, group-wide order intake totaled 84.520 million euros (prior year: 87.774 million euros)

* For current year, cenit group is still anticipating a sales growth by 5 percent

* Is anticipating a high single-digit rise in earnings (EBIT) for FY