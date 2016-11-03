Nov 3 Progress Werk Oberkirch AG :

* In Q3, group revenue increased to 100.5 million euros ($111.78 million) (p/y: 97.9 million euros)

* 2016 forecast now considered to be conservative

* Currently remain by our forecast for 2016 fiscal year for slight revenue growth to around 410 million euros and a rise in EBIT before currency effects to 20 million euros

* Q3 net income for period, including currency effects of -0.3 million euros (p/y: -1.8 million euros), more than doubled to 3.6 million euros (p/y: 1.5 million euros)

* In third quarter total output rose to 105.3 million euros (p/y: 100.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)