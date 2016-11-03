UPDATE 3-Resurgent Tesco surprises with $4.6 bln swoop for wholesaler Booker
* Tesco shares up 8.6 pct, Booker shares up 15.7 pct (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
Nov 3 Wizz Air Holdings Plc
* October passengers +18.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Tesco shares up 8.6 pct, Booker shares up 15.7 pct (Adds detail, background, CEO, analyst comment)
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.