Nov 3 Jrp Group Plc

* Total sales up 21% in nine months ended 30 september 2016 on a pro forma basis

* Guaranteed income for life (gifl) sales up 12% to £603.8m on a pro forma basis

* Defined benefit de-risking (db) sales of £578.4m, an increase of 29% on a pro forma basis

* Lifetime mortgage (ltm) advances of £464.7m, an increase of 27% on a pro forma basis

* Solvency ii scr coverage ratio at 30 june 2016 would have risen to an estimated 151%, had recently issued £250m in tier 2 debt proceeds been in place

* Ifrs new business margin guidance of 6% reaffirmed for full calendar year

* As we disclosed at interims, we are ahead of schedule in delivering synergy benefits of at least £45m per annum with full run-rate being achieved by 2018.

* Strong recovery of our business is demonstrated by our retirement income sales of £640.8m in three months ended september.