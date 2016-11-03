Nov 3 Lancashire Holdings Ltd

* Q3 gross premiums written $108.2 million

* Q3 profit before tax $42.9 million

* Total investment return including internal currency hedging 0.6 %

* Group's results for q3 have once again been strong. Our roe of 3.1% for quarter and 10.5% for year to date demonstrate our ability to deliver excellent results through insurance cycle

* With limited loss activity in quarter, we have produced another strong result with a return on equity of 3.1%, bringing us to 10.5% for year to date.

* Outlook for 2017 is a continuation of current market trends. However, we expect to be able to maintain our core book and consequently operate at a similar capital level to this year.

* We are therefore returning approximately $150.0 million of capital via a special dividend.