Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Unisem M Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 322 mln rgt vs 329.6 mln rgt
* Qtrly net profit attributable 38.6 mln rgt vs 40.2 mln rgt
* Recommend a second interim dividend of 7% or 3.5 sen per share for quarter ended sept 30 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fhcOj2] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)