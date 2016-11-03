UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Whirlpool Of India Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 587.2 million rupees
* Sept quarter net sales 8.83 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 357.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.46 billion rupees
* Approved investment in rated debt securities up to $20 million in form of non-convertible senior notes issued by co Source text: bit.ly/2fk7ES0 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources