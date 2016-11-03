Nov 3 Whirlpool Of India Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 587.2 million rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 8.83 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 357.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.46 billion rupees

* Approved investment in rated debt securities up to $20 million in form of non-convertible senior notes issued by co