BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Vitrolife AB :
* Q3 sales amounted to SEK 210 (177) million
* Q3 operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 71 (82) million
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries