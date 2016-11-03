Nov 3 Redefine Properties Ltd
* FY operating margin maintained at 80%
* Redefine properties - declared a distribution of 44,3
(2015: 41.0) cents per share for six months ended 31 August
2016, an increase of 8.0 pct (2015: 7.5 pct) on comparable
period
* FY property assets expanded by r8,9 billion
* Redefine properties - property portfolio revenue for year
contributed 98.5 pct (2015: 94.8 pct) of total revenue, income
from listed securities represented 1.5 pct (2015: 5.2 pct)
* At 31 August 2016, Redefine's diversified, local property
portfolio was valued at r54,7 billion (2015: r52,8 billion)
* Growth in distributable income per share for 2017 is
anticipated to range between 7.5 pct to 8.5 pct
* Most pressing factor in present situation is lack of
investor confidence
* On international front, low interest rates, volatile
exchange rate movements and tepid growth are set to continue
