BRIEF-Orient Overseas International total revenues up 10.3 pct to US$1.302 bln for Q4 2016
* For Q4 of 2016 (ended 31st december 2016), total volumes were 20.2 pct up from same period last year
Nov 3 LPN Development PCL
* Q3 net profit 309.5 million baht versus 1.01 billion baht
* Q3 total revenue from sales and services 2.46 billion baht versus 6.04 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For Q4 of 2016 (ended 31st december 2016), total volumes were 20.2 pct up from same period last year
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep their product relevant.
Jan 27 Nebag AG : * To propose dividend of 0.70 Swiss francs per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)