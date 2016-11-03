Nov 3 Bittium Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 14.1 million euros ($15.67 million) versus 11.1 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 1.6 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* Expects that net sales in 2016 will grow from previous year (56.8 million euros in 2015)

* Operating profit is expected to be at same level as in previous year (2.3 million euros in 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)