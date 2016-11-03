Nov 3 Ypsomed Holding AG :

* H1 consolidated net sales of 185.4 million Swiss francs ($191.02 million), 27.6 million francs more than compared with the same period of the previous year (157.8 million francs)

* H1 EBIT increased by an impressive 45.0 percent to 28.1 million francs compared to the previous year

* For the overall year 2016/17, we will increase the outlook for growth in net sales to around 15.0 percent

* H1 net profit of 22.4 million francs

* For the overall year 2016/17 operating result of around 55.0 million francs is confirmed, as the launch of the mylife YpsoPump will place a greater burden on the result