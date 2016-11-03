Nov 3 Swisscom AG

* Revenue stable, increase in EBITDA due to non-recurring items

* Thanks to strong market performance and active cost management we are on target

* Nine-month EBITDA rose by 6.7%

* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged

* If targets are met, swisscom will propose to 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders a payment of chf 22 per share for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)