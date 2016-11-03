Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Swisscom AG
* Revenue stable, increase in EBITDA due to non-recurring items
* Thanks to strong market performance and active cost management we are on target
* Nine-month EBITDA rose by 6.7%
* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged
* If targets are met, swisscom will propose to 2017 annual general meeting of shareholders a payment of chf 22 per share for 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)