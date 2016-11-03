Nov 3 Koninklijke BAM Groep NV :

* Reports nine months adjusted result of 64 million euros ($71.1 million) and reiterates full year outlook

* Order book (end 9 months) 10.10 billion euros versus 11.50 billion euros at end FY 2015

* 9M revenue is 5.07 billion euros versus 5.36 billion euros a year ago

* 9M profit before tax is 60.5 million euros versus 17.7 million euros a year ago

* "We continue to expect the adjusted result before tax for the full year will be higher than the level of 2015" - CEO

* "On Brexit, aside from the foreign exchange translation effect, uncertainty is ongoing regarding its implications for the UK and we are monitoring developments closely" - CEO Source text: bit.ly/2eC4Uzt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8996 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)