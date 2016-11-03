Nov 3 Marimekko Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 26.9 million euros ($30 million) versus 24.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 4.8 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago

* Net sales for 2016 are forecast to be at same level as in 2015

* 2016 operating profit excluding restructuring costs is expected to be higher than in previous year Source text for Eikon:

