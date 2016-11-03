Nov 3 Polytec Holding AG :

* Group sales revenues rose by 3.5 percent to 481.9 million euros ($535.78 million) during first nine months of 2016

* 9-month EBIT went up 26.5 percent to 33.8 million euros, EBIT margin 7.0 percent

* In first nine months of 2016, group generated a net profit of 22.5 million euros, which was 4.5 million euros, or 24.7 percent, up on 2015 result

* Continues to anticipate consolidated sales growth in 2016 financial year and a significant improvement in results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)