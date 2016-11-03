BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Synektik SA :
* Ends phase I clinical tests on radiotracer designed to test for myocardial perfusion (MPI) by PET method
* Says the results are in line with objectives of the phase 1
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries