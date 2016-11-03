Nov 3 Credit Suisse Group AG CFO tells
newswire call
* Confident that FY 2016 cost base will be below target of
19.8 billion Sfr
* Still have some smaller items to address but fair to say
have substantially completed bulk of 1 billion Sfr in disposals
* Generally maintaining guidance on CET1 ratio
* Will update on cost plans at investor day in December
* Does not comment when asked about litigation provisions in
mortgage-backed securities legal cases
* Would expect some continuing outflows in Q4 in Swiss
business but does not see any radical step up
