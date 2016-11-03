BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Capio AB (Publ)
* Q3 operating result (EBITDA) SEK 200 mln (188) and margin 6.3 pct (6.2). EBITDA increased by 6.4 pct
* Q3 net sales SEK 3,168 mln (3,055). Organic sales growth 2.6 pct (2.3) and total sales growth 3.7 pct (1.1)
* Reuters poll: Capio Q3 net sales were seen at 3.18 billion, EBITDA at SEK 204 million
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries