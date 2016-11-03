Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Ctac Nv
* Q3 revenue 20.9 million euros versus 20.8 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 0.6 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago
* Q3 EBIT 0.9 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Reiteration of previous forecast to the effect that barring unforeseen exogenous circumstances, Ctac expects its 2016 results to exceed those recorded in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)