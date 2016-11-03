Nov 3 Spirent Communications Plc :

* Orders received in Q3 were up 8 pct compared to same quarter last year

* Order book increased during 2016, book to bill ratio of 102 for first nine months of year (compared to 95 for prior year

* Q3 revenue $110.9 mln down 11 pct on same period last year and 6 pct down compared to first nine months of 2015

* Full year results will be broadly in line with previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)