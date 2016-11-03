Nov 3 Hilton Food Group Plc :

* Trading statement

* In overall terms, group continues to trade in line with board's expectations

* Have experienced local turnover growth in most of our markets

* We have also continued to benefit from strength of various currencies in which group trades in relation to sterling

* In Western Europe, we continue to deliver good growth, particularly in UK which has benefitted from earlier capacity expansion programme

* Holland has remained relatively flat reflecting comparison with a strong Q3 last year

* In Sweden, we are encouraged by cost perfomance arising from upgraded production lines

* Trading conditions in Denmark remain challenging, as noted within half year results

* In Central Europe, trading has been in line with our expectations, with growth particularly in Poland and Hungary

* Hilton's joint venture in Australia is making excellent progress