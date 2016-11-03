Nov 3 Truworths International Ltd :

* Retail sales for first 18 trading weeks (i.e. From 27 July 2016 to 30 October 2016 of 2017 financial period) increased by 39 pct to r6.2 billion

* Group's trade receivables book increased by 6 pct to r5.7 billion relative to prior period-end

* Credit sales which comprised 49 pct of retail sales (2016: 69%) for period, decreased by 1 pct