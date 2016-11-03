BRIEF-Airxpanders raises A$45 mln ($34 mln USD) in private placement
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
Nov 3 Medical And Surgical Centre Ltd :
* Quarter ended Sept 2016 group profit before tax of 27.6 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees year ago
* Quarter ended Sept 2016 group turnover of 212.2 million rupees versus 192.3 million rupees year ago Source : bit.ly/2eCi7s4 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: