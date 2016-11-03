Nov 3 S&T AG

* Says increases profitability and prepares for next surge in Growth

* Sales for first 9 months of 2016 stable at 301.3 million euros (yr-earlier: 302.4 million euros)

* Consolidated income for first 9 months rises 21 pct to 11.0 million euros (yr-earlier: eur 9.1 million)

* Order backlog up 22 pct

* Forecast sales for financial year 2016 of 480 million euros, slightly less than some 500 million euros foreseen in corporate plans

* Management is retaining its plans for corporate income, which is set to rise to 19.0 million euros for financial year 2016

* Sees solid growth of 15 pct in 2017

* Says upon completion of planned consolidation of Kontron its sales should - in a corporate first - exceed 1 billion euros in 2018