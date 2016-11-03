BRIEF-Atlantic Capital Bancshares Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
Nov 3 gocompare.com Group Plc :
* Pleased to announce completion of demerger of gocompare.com from esure group plc (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT (Adds comments by CEO and analyst, detail from news conference, updates share price reaction)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Nyca Partners, the venture capital firm launched by former Visa Inc President Hans Morris, successfully closed fundraising for its second fund to invest in financial technology startups.