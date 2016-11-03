BRIEF-Wuhan P&S Information Technology expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 21.6 to 35.1 pct
Jan 27 Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co Ltd :
Nov 3 North Media A/S :
* North Media Aviser A/S signs cooperation agreement with Politikens Lokalaviser A/S and sharpens strategic focus on Copenhagen
* Agreement also includes cooperation on editorial content and key account sales as well as transfer of a number of employees
* Politikens Lokalaviser will integrate regional editions of Søndagsavisen in parts of North Zealand, in Odense and Horsens in its own local weekend editions
* Revenue of North Media Newspapers now expected to range from 170 million Danish crowns ($25.37 million) to 175 million crowns for 2016 compared to previously from 175 million crowns to 185 million crowns
* Expectations are now that North Media Newspapers' 2016 EBIT before special items will be a loss ranging between 33 million crowns and 37 million crowns
* Previous 2016 EBIT expectations before special items in North Media Newspapers was a loss ranging between 30 million crowns and 35 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, Jan 27 Toshiba Corp is currently looking to sell less than 20 percent of its memory chip business as it looks to raise capital to offset an upcoming multi-billion dollar charge, but may eventually list it, executives said on Friday.
* Sees Q4 PAT between 97 million rupees and 104 million rupees Source text: (PAT for quarter ended 31 March, 2017 is seen between 97 million rupees and 104 million rupees) Further company coverage: