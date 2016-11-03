Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 3 Mail.Ru Group Ltd :
* Acquisition of 100 pct of Delivery Club
* Announces signing of acquisition of 100 pct of Delivery Club, number one food delivery company in Russia, from foodpanda
* Deal was signed today and is not subject to any third party approvals
* Total deal value is $100 mln
* $90 mln paid in November for 90 pct of Delivery Club and remaining part in early 2017 for remaining 10 pct of Delivery Club Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)