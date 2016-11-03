BRIEF-Athersys reports pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Nov 3 Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 525.1 million rupees versus consol profit 61.9 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter consol net sales 2.62 billion rupees versus 2.16 billion rupees year ago
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries
* Juno Therapeutics appoints Corsee D. Sanders as executive vice president and head of development operations