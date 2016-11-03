UPDATE 3-UBS hopes Trump policies will boost wealth management
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT (Adds comments by CEO and analyst, detail from news conference, updates share price reaction)
Nov 3 Capital Appreciation Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30 2016
* No dividend was declared during interim period
* Six-month to Sept 30 basic and HEPS 2.15 cents versus 1.77 cents in five and a half month period Oct. 16, 2015
* Revenue at 39.745 bln rand for six months ended Sept 30 versus revenue of 32.995 bln rand for five and a half month period to Oct 16, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Shares down more than 3 pct by 1225 GMT (Adds comments by CEO and analyst, detail from news conference, updates share price reaction)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Nyca Partners, the venture capital firm launched by former Visa Inc President Hans Morris, successfully closed fundraising for its second fund to invest in financial technology startups.
* Home Point Financial to acquire Stonegate Mortgage corporation