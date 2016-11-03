UPDATE 1-Shell set to sell $3 bln North Sea assets to Chrysaor
* To be announced within days, several banking sources say (Adds details, background)
Nov 3 Murray & Roberts Holdings Ltd :
* Group expects decline in operating earnings for FY2017, due to low commodity, energy prices, material impact seen in oil & gas platform
* Difficult macro-economic conditions will persist for medium term
* Difficult macro-economic conditions will persist for medium term
* All platforms will continue to focus on cost reduction and operational excellence to preserve margins during this period
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is considering separate stock market listings for its investment bank and private equity businesses, Brazil's largest independent investment banking company said in a securities filing on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Royal Dutch Shell is nearing the sale of a large part of its North Sea oil and gas assets for $3 billion to a private equity-backed firm, several banking sources said.