Nov 3 Credit Suisse Group

* CEO says advises not to look at short-term movements in share price, investors taking profits from recent share price rally -media call

* CEO says every billion we take in, it's going to generate 100 basis points every year forever

* CFO says post-UK EU referendum we've seen flattening of yield curve and that has been very unhelpful in terms of transaction income among clients

* CEO says 80 percent of Q3 revenues drop in equities business was in Europe but every indication shows it's come back in October

* CEO says no correlation between cost cutting and performance of equities business in London

* CEO says costs a potential upside to boost economics of global markets, hints at update at Dec. 7 investor day