Nov 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Estimates upper end of
reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $1.7 billion
in excess of the aggregate reserves as of September-end
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Goldman sachs group had
estimated upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss
of about $2.0 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of
June-end
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Trading losses incurred
on a single day did not exceed its 95% one-day VaR during the
third quarter of 2016
Source text: (bit.ly/2fy8sHX)
