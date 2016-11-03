Nov 3 ING Groep NV :

* Expects results to grow much faster in 'disruptive' countries than in benelux - conf call

* Sees more money staying in current accounts, rather than saving accounts - conf call

* On belgian restructuring: local CEO has been in touch with PM, key ministers - conf call

* On pression on interest margin: expects margin to maintain stable for about 12 mths - conf call