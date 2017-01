Nov 3 BioPorto A/S :

* Q3 revenue 4.6 million Danish crowns ($687,480) versus 4.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBIT loss 7.1 million crowns versus loss 2.1 million crowns year ago

* Expectations for turnover in 2016 is adjusted to 21.5 million crowns corresponding to growth of 5 pct (previously 23-25 million crowns)

* Expectations for EBIT for full year 2016 is adjusted to loss of 23.5 million crowns and loss after tax at 21.5 million crowns (previously loss of 19-21 million crowns and loss after tax of 17-19 million crowns respectively)