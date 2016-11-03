UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Thanga Mayil Jewellery Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 35.7 million rupees versus 37.1 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income 3.14 billion rupees versus 4.07 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2eXj0yv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources