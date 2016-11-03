UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd :
* Qtrly revenue 976.5 mln rgt versus 1.02 bln rgt
* Qtrly net profit 49.6 mln rgt versus 56.7 mln rgt
* The directors recommend a final single tier dividend of 30.5 sen per share Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2fxXceo] Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources