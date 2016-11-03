Nov 3 Azimut Holding SpA :

* Australian unit AZ Next Generation Advisory acquires (AZ NGA) On-Track Financial Solutions (On-Track)

* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of On-Track's equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years

* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partner in cash over a period of two years

* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around 4.1 million euros ($4.55 million)

* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in November ($1 = 0.9010 euros)