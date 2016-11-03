BRIEF-Banco Sabadell expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017
* Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu says expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)
Nov 3 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Australian unit AZ Next Generation Advisory acquires (AZ NGA) On-Track Financial Solutions (On-Track)
* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of On-Track's equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years
* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partner in cash over a period of two years
* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around 4.1 million euros ($4.55 million)
* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sabadell Chairman Josep Oliu says expects low-double digit growth in net profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid newsroom)
BERLIN, Jan 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is likely to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday and the conversation is expected to focus on Russia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Jan 27 Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co Ltd :