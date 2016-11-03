UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 Chin Teck Plantations Bhd -
* Crude palm oil production for October 3,716 m/t
* Palm kernel production for October month is 924 mt; fresh fruit bunches production for October is 15,144 mt Source text (bit.ly/2eh8a2h) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ambar Warrick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources