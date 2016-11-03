Nov 3 Qep Resources Inc -
* Qep Resources Inc Resolves South Antelope midstream
dispute
* Reached agreement with one of its third-party midstream
providers to resolve a commercial dispute
* Amend agreement under which associated gas produced from
company's South Antelope acreage is purchased, gathered and
processed
* Amendment extends existing gas purchase deal ten years,
includes fixed fee for services, provides for increased capacity
* Does not believe wells in South Antelope acreage will add
material oil volumes in 2016
