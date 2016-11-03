Nov 3 Kong Sun Holdings Ltd :

* Company entered into a strategic co-operation agreement

* Deal with China Kangfu International Leasing

* Kangfu leasing would provide an aggregate finance lease credit line not exceeding RMB5 bln

* Company shall pursue Kangfu leasing to be one of its principal financing partners

* Deal for purpose of financing its future acquisitions of photovoltaic power system projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: