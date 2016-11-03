BRIEF-Athersys reports pricing of public offering of common stock
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl :
* Qtrly net profit 965.7 million baht versus 843.5 million baht
* Qtrly total revenue 4.64 billion baht versus 4.39 billion baht
* Co has changed its guidance for revenue from 8% to 10% growth to flat growth with a potential variance of 2% for fy 2016
Source text: (bit.ly/2f3J3l1)(bit.ly/2feu0Ic)
Further company coverage:
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juno Therapeutics appoints Corsee D. Sanders as executive vice president and head of development operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: