Nov 3 Bumrungrad Hospital Pcl :

* Qtrly net profit 965.7 million baht versus 843.5 million baht

* Qtrly total revenue 4.64 billion baht versus 4.39 billion baht

* Co has changed its guidance for revenue from 8% to 10% growth to flat growth with a potential variance of 2% for fy 2016

