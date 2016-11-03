UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 3 AVI Ltd :
* "Group revenue for Q1 ended September 2016 was 10.8 pct higher than that for same period in prior year" - chairman
* "General trading environment continues to be constrained with consumers still absorbing higher price points" - chairman
* "Gross profit margins were higher than last year, however these gains were largely offset by continued pressure on footwear sales volumes following price" - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources