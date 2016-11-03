Nov 3 Comstock Mining Inc
* Comstock mining receives unanimous approval on industrial
zoning
* Usa parkway construction commenced in spring of 2016 and
remains on schedule
* Final completion of usa parkway remains scheduled for an
august of 2017 opening.
* Comstock mining - on oct 6, 2016, lyon county board of
commissioners unanimously approved application for zoning newest
comstock properties for industrial uses
* Strategic plan includes sale of the non-mining, industrial
development lands and water rights, over next 6-12 months
