Nov 3 Comstock Mining Inc

* Comstock mining receives unanimous approval on industrial zoning

* Usa parkway construction commenced in spring of 2016 and remains on schedule

* Final completion of usa parkway remains scheduled for an august of 2017 opening.

* Comstock mining - on oct 6, 2016, lyon county board of commissioners unanimously approved application for zoning newest comstock properties for industrial uses

* Strategic plan includes sale of the non-mining, industrial development lands and water rights, over next 6-12 months